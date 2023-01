You would think that a monthly income of $5,000 would not be enough to let you dabble in overseas property, but a recent Family Court case showed that anything is possible when it comes to real estate.

The man, who is in his 60s, earns $3,000, while his wife, in her 50s, has a monthly salary of $1,800. They live in a Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang.