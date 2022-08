SINGAPORE - Consumer demand for gold in South-east Asia rose in the first half of the year, supported by lower prices, improved incomes, festival buying, and as a hedge on depreciating currencies, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

In Singapore, consumer demand for gold increased by 43 per cent, from 2.7 tonnes in the second quarter of 2021 to 3.8 tonnes in the second quarter of this year.