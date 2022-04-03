Choose right plan to insure home

You have just found your dream property and have moved in to make it your home sweet home.

A home is supposed to be a haven of security and comfort but have you spared a thought on what would happen if things go wrong?

Just consider the following scenarios:

The family is watching a movie in the living room and there

is an explosion in the kitchen because someone has carelessly left the gas on.

Your home is broken into by burglars and all your watches and jewellery are missing.

You wake up on Sunday morning to discover that flood waters have seeped into the ground floor of your three-storey detached house after an overnight heavy downpour.

You are charging an electrical device and the battery suddenly explodes and starts a fire in your home.

Many home owners know that such scenarios are possible, especially the last one, even though many like to believe that it would never happen to them.

As a smart home owner, do you choose to ignore the plausible or will you take steps to protect your home and your loved ones?

This is the purpose of having a home insurance because it provides the necessary protection for your home, belongings and your family. But before you decide to sign up for a plan, do consider the following points.

Type of coverage

Some plans provide for only the basics - you get compensation for damages caused by fires, flood, explosion and riots, civil commotion or strikes (commonly known as "Insured Perils").

Other plans have additional features that provide for theft coverage and the option to purchase an "all risks" coverage to protect you against losses due to accidents at home.

For example, while playing in the living room with his friend, your son knocks down your brand new flat-screen TV and the screen is cracked. If you have an all-risks policy, you can claim for compensation as it was an accidental damage.

Are you a landlord or tenant?

Most insurance plans provide a one-size-fits-all solution, targeting mainly home owners residing in their property. But what if you are a tenant, renting the property from someone else?

Landlords and tenants have different interests and these interests are frequently ignored in a bid to come up with a mass market product.

For example, rent protection and property owner liability cover will provide for added peace of mind for the landlord but not the tenant. So tenants should opt for policies that cover their belongings and legal liability should they accidentally damage the landlord's property. Tenants can also save on premiums if they do without coverage for fixtures and fittings belonging to the landlord which are usually included in most home insurance plans.