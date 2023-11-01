BRANDED CONTENT

Capital guaranteed and yearly cash payouts from the end of the premium term: Stress-free way to grow your wealth

With features that support long-term financial security, Income Insurance’s Gro Cash Sure can be a useful tool for the risk-averse in planning for the future

Preparing for the different stages of life doesn’t have to be intimidating with the right insurance savings plan. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Against the backdrop of rising costs of living and longer life expectancy, it can be stressful trying to strike a balance between competing financial priorities of meeting today’s needs and saving for future expenses.

No matter your stage of life – be it funding a house or saving for your child’s university fees, balancing present needs while planning for the future can be a complex task.

To maximise the growth of savings on hand, some turn to investment options such as equities and bonds. Those less familiar with the intricacies of the financial market may sometimes choose to follow trends and recommendations from friends and family, often making impulsive decisions with their hard-earned money. 

It is essential to tread cautiously as statistics reveal a sobering reality. According to an article by the Financial Times, a staggering 70 per cent of do-it-yourself investors end up losing money. Even the savviest and most experienced investors face formidable challenges in the market, what more the typical salaryman. 

How can you make your money work harder for you? Is there a more prudent approach to building your retirement fund?

Growing wealth with insurance savings plans

For the risk-averse, insurance savings plans are perhaps a prudent alternative to grow your savings slowly while providing a safety net for your future.

One such plan, Income Insurance’s Gro Cash Sure, assures minimal risk for the policyholders. With the capital guaranteed1 upon the end of the premium term, policyholders can rest assured that their principal amount remains theirs – as long as the policy is not cashed in prematurely and all premiums are paid for.

In addition, Income Insurance’s Gro Cash Sure offers yearly cash payouts2, which start from the end of a five-year or 10-year premium term and continue until the insured reaches the age of 120. These cash payouts are guaranteed at 2 per cent of the sum assured, and can go as high as 9.9 per cent2 of the sum assured, depending on the non-guaranteed cash bonuses given out. 
 
These regular disbursements can provide a steady stream of income to supplement your lifestyle expenses before and during retirement, enhancing financial stability over the long haul.

These payouts could potentially serve as a financial lifeline during unexpected emergencies. Knowing that there is this source of additional funds can significantly reduce your feelings of uncertainty and anxiety about the future, offering you a sense of stability and security.

With the regular payouts, you can supplement your income to cope with the rising living expenses, fund annual travel trips or even finance part of the down payment of a new car. Alternatively, you can also choose to accumulate the payouts and let the money grow, making use of the compounding effect of money as well as additional cash and loyalty bonuses to further grow your funds with Income Insurance. 

In addition to returns on the sum assured from the insurance savings plan, policyholders of Income Insurance’s Gro Cash Sure also enjoy additional benefits such as insurance coverage3

To safeguard the insured of the policy against unfortunate events like death and terminal illness, Income Insurance’s Gro Cash Sure comes with insurance coverage3 of 105 per cent of all net premiums paid (excluding riders) or the guaranteed cash value, whichever is higher. A one-time terminal bonus would also be paid out to help alleviate the financial strain in such unfortunate circumstances.

More importantly, acceptance is guaranteed for all applicants, regardless of medical history. Without the need for medical check-ups, this inclusive application process is not only hassle-free, but also benefits those who may not have been able to find insurance elsewhere due to their pre-existing medical conditions. These applicants will receive the same coverage and payouts as others.

Looking after your loved ones

Individuals interested in leaving a legacy for their child may consider appointing them as a secondary insured4 so that the policy can continue in the event of the death of the insured.

In an increasingly uncertain future, it is essential to select financial options that best suit your risk appetite and needs. Opting for more prudent options that guarantee the preservation of your invested capital can be a big step toward alleviating anxiety about an unpredictable future.

Grow your wealth with Income Insurance

From now till Dec 15, get 6 per cent cashback on your first-year premium when you sign up for Gro Cash Sure. Promotions terms and conditions apply.

Learn more about how you can safeguard your future.

 

