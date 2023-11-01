Capital guaranteed and yearly cash payouts from the end of the premium term: Stress-free way to grow your wealth

Against the backdrop of rising costs of living and longer life expectancy, it can be stressful trying to strike a balance between competing financial priorities of meeting today’s needs and saving for future expenses.

No matter your stage of life – be it funding a house or saving for your child’s university fees, balancing present needs while planning for the future can be a complex task.

To maximise the growth of savings on hand, some turn to investment options such as equities and bonds. Those less familiar with the intricacies of the financial market may sometimes choose to follow trends and recommendations from friends and family, often making impulsive decisions with their hard-earned money.

It is essential to tread cautiously as statistics reveal a sobering reality. According to an article by the Financial Times, a staggering 70 per cent of do-it-yourself investors end up losing money. Even the savviest and most experienced investors face formidable challenges in the market, what more the typical salaryman.

How can you make your money work harder for you? Is there a more prudent approach to building your retirement fund?

Growing wealth with insurance savings plans

For the risk-averse, insurance savings plans are perhaps a prudent alternative to grow your savings slowly while providing a safety net for your future.

One such plan, Income Insurance’s Gro Cash Sure, assures minimal risk for the policyholders. With the capital guaranteed1 upon the end of the premium term, policyholders can rest assured that their principal amount remains theirs – as long as the policy is not cashed in prematurely and all premiums are paid for.

In addition, Income Insurance’s Gro Cash Sure offers yearly cash payouts2, which start from the end of a five-year or 10-year premium term and continue until the insured reaches the age of 120. These cash payouts are guaranteed at 2 per cent of the sum assured, and can go as high as 9.9 per cent2 of the sum assured, depending on the non-guaranteed cash bonuses given out.



These regular disbursements can provide a steady stream of income to supplement your lifestyle expenses before and during retirement, enhancing financial stability over the long haul.