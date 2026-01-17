For subscribers
Can money still be made when the STI has hit record highs?
SINGAPORE - After a remarkable performance in 2025, the stock market bulls continued their charge in the new year, pushing the Straits Times Index (STI) to record highs
Understandably, the rally has prompted many retail investors to ask a familiar question: Is it too late to join in the party and can we still make more money?