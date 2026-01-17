Can money still be made when the STI has hit record highs?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The most notable projection is that the STI could reach 10,000 by 2040, a prediction by DBS.

SINGAPORE - After a remarkable performance in 2025, the stock market bulls continued their charge in the new year, pushing the Straits Times Index (STI) to record highs .

Understandably, the rally has prompted many retail investors to ask a familiar question: Is it too late to join in the party and can we still make more money?