For income-focused investors, energy shocks, rate uncertainty and shifting credit conditions have made one thing clear: quality and selectivity are no longer optional

With geopolitical tensions feeding through to energy prices, inflation and growth expectations, quality and selectivity are becoming essential for credit investors.

Financial markets in 2026 are being shaped by a powerful combination of forces. Geopolitical tensions, rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and growing strains in parts of the credit market are all influencing how investors think about risk, income and diversification.

Understanding how these themes interact is becoming increasingly important – especially for those seeking stable income in an uncertain world.

Geopolitical developments have once again moved to the forefront of investor concerns. The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted energy supply chains, pushing oil and gas prices higher and adding renewed inflationary pressure to the global economy. Higher energy costs tend to weigh on economic growth, and expectations for global expansion have already been revised downwards.

The impact is uneven across regions. Asia and Europe are particularly exposed due to their reliance on imported energy, while the United States is relatively better insulated as a net energy exporter. These differences are now feeding through into market pricing and central bank decision-making.

With inflation risks rising again, expectations for interest-rate cuts have been delayed. This uncertainty has contributed to increased volatility across financial markets, including government bonds.

Bond markets adjust to a new reality

Since the start of the Gulf conflict, government bond markets have experienced sharp swings as investors reassess the outlook for inflation and monetary policy. The situation has revived memories of 2022, when energy shocks led to persistently higher inflation and aggressive central bank action.

There are, however, important differences this time. Labour markets are showing signs of softening, and households no longer have the excess savings that supported strong post-pandemic spending. These factors reduce the risk that inflation becomes as entrenched as it was previously.

As a result, higher bond yields are beginning to create more attractive income opportunities for investors – particularly in corporate bonds. Yet not all opportunities are equal, and careful selection is essential.

AI, private credit and the importance of resilience

AI continues to reshape entire industries. While it can enhance productivity and profitability for some companies, it also poses a serious threat to others whose business models can be disrupted or made obsolete. This has already affected valuations in sectors such as software, where competition and pricing pressure are intensifying.

At the same time, massive investment spending by large technology firms – often referred to as “hyperscalers” – has led to increased bond issuance as these companies finance ambitious expansion plans. This growing supply adds another layer of complexity to credit markets.

Concerns have also emerged in parts of the private credit market, which is more exposed to companies vulnerable to technological disruption and refinancing risks. Uneven transparency and rising redemptions have highlighted how quickly sentiment can shift when uncertainty rises.

For bond investors, these developments underline a crucial point: Issuer quality matters more than it has in years. Companies with stable cash flows, tangible assets and durable business models tend to be better positioned to weather economic shocks and technological change. In contrast, businesses that rely heavily on optimistic growth assumptions may struggle if conditions deteriorate.

What to look for in global bond markets?

So what should income-focused investors consider in today’s global bond markets?

First, think globally. Attractive income opportunities exist across the United States, Europe and emerging markets, but the drivers differ by region. The US benefits from energy independence, while Europe and Asia face greater sensitivity to energy prices. Emerging markets require particularly careful differentiation: some Latin American economies, for example, may benefit as energy or commodity exporters, while parts of Asia remain more vulnerable.

Second, focus on quality. Higher yields mean investors do not need to move into lower-quality bonds to generate income. Many higher-quality segments of the global credit universe already offer compelling yields with lower credit risk, provided risks are assessed carefully.

Third, manage interest-rate exposure and emphasise shorter-dated bonds. Periods of volatility in government bonds highlight the importance of balancing income with price stability. Shorter-dated bonds can offer attractive yields while limiting sensitivity to interest-rate swings.

The message for investors is straightforward. Global corporate bond markets today offer attractive income potential, but success increasingly depends on being selective, flexible and focused on quality.

Volatility should not necessarily be feared – it can create opportunities. But in a world shaped by geopolitical shocks and rapid technological change, maintaining an active, disciplined and globally diversified approach is more important than ever.

Nearly a century in asset management, with a growing presence in Asia Robeco is a pure‑play international asset manager founded in 1929. Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the firm has offices in 13 countries worldwide and established its Singapore office 10 years ago. As at the end of December 2025, Robeco managed and advised on €337 billion (S$504 billion) in assets. Robeco is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation Europe N.V.

This story was written by Mr Erik Keller, client portfolio manager at Robeco. Mr Keller specialises in credit and has more than 20 years of experience in fixed income markets. Prior to joining Robeco in 2016, he held senior fixed income roles at BlackRock Solutions, ABN AMRO and PIMCO.

Learn more about Robeco.

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All expressions of opinion are subject to change. This information is intended for educational purposes, and it is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement of any particular security, products or services. An investment will involve a high degree of risk, and you should consider carefully whether an investment is suitable for you.