Boosting income streams for your golden years

Investing in today's environment for tomorrow's retirement is a challenge but it can be done: Taking on more risk for higher income is one way and starting early is ideal, of course.

So what should investors take note of? APS Asset Management founder and chief investment officer Wong Kok Hoi sets the scene: "A conservative investment strategy in today's environment must take into account at least three major macroeconomic factors: rising inflation, and related to it, rising interest rates and a possible recession."