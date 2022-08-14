Boosting income streams for your golden years

With rising inflation today reducing the real rate of return of bank savings, growing your retirement nest egg is a challenge, but there are still a number of investment vehicles that prospective retirees can consider

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Investing in today's environment for tomorrow's retirement is a challenge but it can be done: Taking on more risk for higher income is one way and starting early is ideal, of course.

So what should investors take note of? APS Asset Management founder and chief investment officer Wong Kok Hoi sets the scene: "A conservative investment strategy in today's environment must take into account at least three major macroeconomic factors: rising inflation, and related to it, rising interest rates and a possible recession."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 14, 2022, with the headline Boosting income streams for your golden years. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top