Navigating Risks in Uncertain Times

Stronger Singapore dollar in new era of higher risks

Investors in the ABF Singapore Bond Index Fund and Nikko AM SGD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF may potentially benefit from indirectly owning bonds denominated in the Singapore dollar, given the local dollar’s tendency to appreciate against other regional currencies over time.

Over the past 10 years, the Singapore dollar has strengthened by as much as 4 per cent per annum against regional currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht10.

Looking ahead, the Singapore dollar is likely to strengthen further following the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s recent decision to rein in inflation by increasing the local dollar’s rate of appreciation against a basket of other currencies11.

Bonds are an essential part of all investment portfolios since they provide greater certainty of income in the form of regular interest payments. Credit risks are also lower since bond issuers are legally required to repay the debt upon maturity.

As the world enters a new era of higher inflation and increased geopolitical uncertainties, investors may want to focus more on managing risk and shift towards more balanced portfolios that include investment-grade bonds.

Footnotes

1 All information is sourced from Moody’s Investor Service issuer-weighted corporate default rate data by rating, average from 1920-2021.

2 https://www.worldbank.org/en/publication/east-asia-and-pacific-economic-update

3, 5 Fund holdings are as at March 31, 2022. Source: Nikko AM Asia.

4, 6 Source: Nikko AM Asia, as at March 31, 2022. Returns are calculated on a NAV-NAV basis and assuming all dividends and distributions are reinvested, if any. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

7 Cash is included in the calculation of the average credit rating and is rated as AAA regardless of currencies held. The credit ratings of the underlying fixed income securities are determined by S&P or Moody’s, and where official credit ratings are unavailable, Nikko AM Asia’s internal credit ratings are used.

8 Weighted Average Yield to Maturity (%) is an average yield per annum calculated by weighting the yield of each bond presently held by the Fund at time of calculation with capitalisation and duration, and yield of a bond is the interest rate used to bring all future cashflows of the bond to its present value. The figure is for reference only and would vary from time to time due to market conditions and it does not represent the fund’s distribution yield or actual rate of return.

9 Weighted Average Duration (years) is an average duration weighted with capitalisation, and the figure is for reference only and would vary from time to time due to market conditions.

10 Bloomberg data as at April 12, 2022

11 https://www.mas.gov.sg/news/monetary-policy-statements/2022/mas-monetary-policy-statement-14apr22

Important Notice:

The performance of the ETF’s price on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”) may be different from the net asset value per unit of the ETF. The ETF may also be suspended or delisted from the SGX-ST. Listing of the units does not guarantee a liquid market for the units. Investors should note that the ETF differs from a typical unit trust and units may only be created or redeemed directly by a participating dealer in large creation or redemption units.

The Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account interest rate is the legislated minimum 2.5 per cent per annum, or the three-month average of major local banks' interest rates, whichever is higher, reviewed quarterly. The interest rate for Special Account is currently 4 per cent per annum or the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities plus 1 per cent, whichever is higher, reviewed quarterly. Only monies in excess of $20,000 in the OA and $40,000 in the SA can be invested under the CPF Investment Scheme. Please refer to the website of the CPF Board for further information. Investors should note that the applicable interest rates for the CPF accounts and the terms of CPFIS may be varied by the CPF Board from time to time.

This advertisement is purely for informational purposes only with no consideration given to the specific investment objective, financial situation and particular needs of any specific person. It should not be relied upon as financial advice. Any securities mentioned herein are for illustration purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation for investment. You should seek advice from a financial adviser before making any investment. In the event that you choose not to do so, you should consider whether the investment selected is suitable for you. Investments in funds are not deposits in, obligations of, or guaranteed or insured by Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited (“Nikko AM Asia”).

Past performance or any prediction, projection or forecast is not indicative of future performance. The Fund or any underlying fund may use or invest in financial derivative instruments. The value of units and income from them may fall or rise. Investments in the Fund are subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. You should read the relevant prospectus (including the risk warnings) and product highlights sheet of the Fund, which are available and may be obtained from appointed distributors of Nikko AM Asia or our website (www.nikkoam.com.sg) before deciding whether to invest in the Fund.

The information contained herein may not be copied, reproduced or redistributed without the express consent of Nikko AM Asia. While reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the information as at the date of publication, Nikko AM Asia does not give any warranty or representation, either express or implied, and expressly disclaims liability for any errors or omissions. Information may be subject to change without notice. Nikko AM Asia accepts no liability for any loss, indirect or consequential damages, arising from any use of or reliance on this document. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited. Registration Number 198202562H.

