SINGAPORE - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its local unit are among 10 business entities and individuals ordered to hand over records to the liquidators of failed cryptocurrency trader Torque.

The High Court order granted last week recognises Torque's liquidation by British Virgin Islands (BVI) courts and empowers liquidators here to gather evidence from eight cryptocurrency entities, Torque's Singaporean founder, Mr Bernard Ong, and his employee, Mr Wu Zhongyi.