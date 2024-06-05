Biden backs off suggestion that Israel’s Netanyahu is prolonging war in Gaza

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on June 4 appeared to play down a suggestion he made in an interview with Time magazine that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was dragging out the Gaza war for political reasons.

Speaking to Time last week, days before his announcement of an Israeli proposal for a Gaza ceasefire deal that Mr Netanyahu greeted coolly, Mr Biden was asked if he believed the Israeli was prolonging the conflict for his own political self-preservation.

“There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion,” Mr Biden replied in the interview, which was published on June 4.

But later in the day at the White House, the 81-year-old appeared to back away from the claim.

“I don’t think so, he’s trying to work out this serious problem he has,” Mr Biden told reporters, when asked if Mr Netanyahu was “playing politics.”

The US leader admitted, however, in the interview to wider tensions with Mr Netanyahu, saying they had a “major disagreement” over the post-conflict future of Gaza.

He also added that Israel had engaged in “inappropriate” conduct during the war sparked by Hamas’ Oct 7 attack.

“My major disagreement with Netanyahu is, what happens after... Gaza’s over? What, what does it go back to? Do Israeli forces go back in?“ said the Democrat.

“The answer is, if that’s the case, it can’t work.”

‘Bad guys’

More broadly, the Democrat pitched his case in the Time interview as being better placed than election rival Donald Trump to secure the United States as “the world power.”

“All the bad guys are rooting for Trump, man,” Mr Biden said.

“Name me a world leader other than Orban and Putin who thinks that Trump should be the world leader in the United States of America.”