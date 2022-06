In a sleepy corner of the crypto economy, the value of an obscure coin called Enzyme was tumbling downwards along with its peers but something unusual happened mid-May.

Enzyme, also known as MLN, rocketed from 30 US cents to 47 US cents in just minutes and daily trading volumes exploded from around US$3 million (S$4.1 million) to more than US$100 million, according to CoinGecko.