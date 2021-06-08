Why this trading app is perfect for first-time investors

Restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 are likely to remain in place for some time. Staying home as much as possible during this period of heightened alert means that many of us now have more free time. Instead of spending your days scrolling for online shopping deals or binge-watching Korean dramas, why not put your time and money to good use by picking up new skills that can help grow your wealth?

If you are new to investing, placing your hard-earned money in volatile financial markets can be daunting. But with the many mobile-based, user-friendly digital trading platforms out there, such as Tiger Brokers, getting your feet wet is no longer as unnerving as it used to be.

Here are five reasons why.

1. Start investing any time, even with a small sum

It’s often said that the first step is always the hardest. If you’re totally new to investing, you don’t have to be afraid if you do not know where to start – that is, if you’re using the Tiger Brokers trading app.

Nasdaq-listed Tiger Brokers has made account opening and the onboarding experience as seamless as possible, especially for first-time users. No minimum deposit is required. The app is integrated with the Government’s MyInfo portal, which allows users to fill out forms quickly. With easy-to-follow instructions to guide you through the process, you’ll have your account set up in no time. It's seamless onboarding and user-friendly interface was recognised at the recent Singapore Business Review’s Technology Excellence Awards, where Tiger Brokers took home the Mobile Award.

Also, Tiger Brokers aims to make investing more accessible so commission rates are set low to make it easier for novice investors who want to start small.

For instance, to trade Singapore equities, Tiger Brokers charges a commission of only 0.08 per cent per trade and maintains transparency for other fees and additional charges, meaning there are no hidden costs.

2. Get all the resources you need in one place

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to be a finance guru to invest. Tiger Brokers has a plethora of tools, educational resources and 24/7 market updates to help you make informed investment decisions.

The best part? You can educate yourself on the go. In the app, under the “Community” tab, you’ll find the latest news on the financial markets. Additionally, you can catch up on announcements, press releases and conference calls hosted by companies to report their earnings. Under the “Discover” tab, you’ll get an overview of stock activities and track the “Top Buys and Sells” at a glance.

Furthermore, there’s a wide range of free tools that can help you manage your investments, such as a watch list of your chosen stocks and a suite of technical analysis indicators available under Tiger Brokers’ educational resources or tutorials.

3. Skip over the financial jargon

Tiger Brokers’ platform is designed with beginner retail investors in mind, so it’s easy to navigate for those who are not familiar with trading apps or financial terms.

In addition to its user-friendly and innovative interface, it has a customisable dashboard with easy-to-read graphics that allows you to monitor your portfolio and track its performance against your investment goals. It also allows you to monitor market movements in real time, to help you make timely investment decisions and act fast. With just one click, relevant and insightful data is available at a glance, without the need to switch in and out of apps or pages.

4. Trade different markets within a single account

With a single account, Tiger Brokers enables you to trade multiple markets across different assets and currencies. You will get access to global markets to trade equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), futures, stock options, warrants, US-listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) equities, Daily Leverage Certificates (DLCs) and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBC) in markets such as Singapore, the United States (US), Australia, China and Hong Kong. Furthermore, investors can subscribe to and redeem a wide variety of mutual funds via Tiger Brokers’ Fund Mall without having to open a separate account.

5. Reap extra benefits with attractive sign-up rewards

To give new investors a head start, Tiger Brokers offers attractive welcome gifts. New users who complete their registration will receive 500 Tiger coins, 60 commission-free trades for US stocks, Hong Kong stocks, and Singapore stocks and futures within 180 days, and a complimentary Apple share upon the initial deposit of at least S$2,000.

That’s not all. If you successfully invite friends to join Tiger Brokers, you will receive more commission-free trades and stock vouchers, as well as shares of Tesla, Facebook and Apple.

“The Tiger Brokers platform has been set up to ensure that investing and learning how to trade are easy skills to acquire. We hope these awards and complimentary shares will help new investors kick-start their journey to learn about the financial markets and grow their wealth,” says Mr Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers Singapore.

This article has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Any views shared with Prospective Clients (“Prospects”) are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects’ investment objectives and risk profile. Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers in not in a position to verify.

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd (herein "Tiger Brokers") may, to the extent permitted by law, participate or invest in other transactions with the issuer of the products referred to herein, perform services or solicit business from such issuers, and/or have a position or effect transactions in the securities or options thereof. The information herein is for recipient’s information only and not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy. Any date or price information is indicative only and may be changed without prior notice. All opinions expressed and facts referred to herein are subject to change without notice. The information herein was obtained and derived from sources that we believe are reliable, but while reasonable care has been taken to ensure that stated facts are accurate and opinions are fair and reasonable, Tiger Brokers does not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. The information expressed herein is current and does not constitute an offer, recommendation or solicitation, nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future stock performance. Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. In preparing this information, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person or affiliated companies. Before making an investment decision, you should speak to a financial adviser to consider whether this information is appropriate to your needs, objectives and circumstances. Tiger Brokers assumes no fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences financial or otherwise arising from trading in securities if opinions and information in this document may be relied upon.