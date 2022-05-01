Be diversified, with stocks and bonds

We have seen a couple of things play out in the markets recently.

One of them is that companies have been able to raise prices and pass on the cost to consumers, maintaining their margins. For example, Nestle just announced that it beat analysts' expectations with sales growth of 7.2 per cent for the quarter, as it increased prices by 5.2 per cent.

Similarly Procter & Gamble also increased prices by 5 per cent in the quarter and achieved its strongest sales growth in 20 years. This shows that holding a diversified portfolio of stocks can help mitigate the impact of inflation, as good companies that are producing products in demand have been able to raise their prices and increase sales.

As we know, a company's stock price is based on its cash flow, so if it can increase sales, it allows it to maintain cash flow and thus its share price.

At Providend, we do not pick stocks as there is no reliable way to know which companies will be able to perform well at any period in time.

Instead we hold a very diversified portfolio of shares via low-cost funds (with more than 9,000 stocks) to allow ourselves the best opportunity to capture the returns from the best-performing companies at any one time.

(Data shows that typically, the majority of returns of the stock market at any time come from only 25 per cent of companies.)

A second thing to note is that bond prices have fallen substantially due to the prospect of central banks, in particular the United States Fed, raising rates to combat inflation.

When bond prices fall, their yields, and hence the future expected returns, go up, so we are now seeing yields that are much higher than just a year ago.

That also means that the returns from bonds have improved tremendously in the past couple of months. For example, a five-year PSA bond was just issued at 2.9 per cent, which is a nice yield for a very strong credit.

While it is possible that bond yields might fall if rates go up more than expected, that is something we cannot predict reliably.

What we do know now is that returns for bonds have improved a lot over the past few months, so it makes sense to have some in the portfolio, and the more diversified the better. We suggest that the risk-averse might want to hold shorter-term bonds - less than five years - to experience lower volatility if yields rise more than expected.