BCG’s consultants are on a roll in AI, sustainability

These are good times to be in the strategy consulting business. In every conceivable industry you could think of, management needs outside help to figure a way out of the complex issues of the day: digitalisation accelerated by the pandemic, disrupted supply chains, the growing emphasis on sustainability, advances in artificial intelligence and, of course, spiralling interest in the metaverse.

Boston Consulting Group – the only one in the top ranks of management consultancies with a city attached to its name – has just finished a record year in which revenue, which had stunningly grown by a quarter to US$11 billion (S$14.4 billion) in 2021, continued to grow. The firm has not released 2022 revenue numbers but says growth was in the “double digits” again, resulting in another record year.