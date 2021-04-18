In Good Company

Bayer's pharma chief and the search for 'magic pills'

From gene therapy for Parkinson's disease to advanced drugs for cancer, the German company has a pipeline of treatments taking shape

Associate Editor
Bayer is testing a treatment for Parkinson's disease - injecting new brain cells into humans in an effort to trigger the production of dopamine, cells that help in the body's motor functions. The promise of stem cell therapy is that it tackles medica
Bayer is testing a treatment for Parkinson's disease - injecting new brain cells into humans in an effort to trigger the production of dopamine, cells that help in the body's motor functions. The promise of stem cell therapy is that it tackles medical problems to which there are currently no solutions, says Mr Stefan Oelrich, president of its pharmaceutical division.PHOTO: BAYER
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Remember the picture of Muhammad Ali lighting the Olympic flame at the Atlanta Games? The famously swift hands that mesmerised the world and knocked out many a doughty boxer now jerking awkwardly upwards because of Parkinson's disease affecting his movements? The legendary motor-mouth struggling with every word?

At the time when Ali was diagnosed with the disease, the most potent treatment available was levodopa and a common side effect of the drug was dyskinesia, the involuntary, erratic movement of the face and limbs.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 18, 2021, with the headline 'Bayer's pharma chief and the search for 'magic pills''. Subscribe
Topics: 