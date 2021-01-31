Amid global warming, Singapore's an innovation hot spot: McKinsey chair

So, Davos week has just ended and appropriately enough, the World Economic Forum (WEF) themed this year's discussions around the Great Reset. As always, the Geneva-based forum got its timing right. What better time to be discussing Asia than when it has moved front and centre to the world of geopolitics, economics and the big issue of our time - climate change.

According to WEF's projection, Asia now accounts for fully half of global gross domestic product, when adjusted for purchasing power parity.