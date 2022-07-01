AIA to hire 500 under flexi scheme with full-time benefits

AIA aims to hire more than 500 people to fill financial sales advisory positions under a new scheme that will offer them full-time employment benefits and a flexible working environment.

Under the Financial Associate Scheme, recruits will undergo a training programme to learn about the life insurance industry, as well as job-specific skills.

The employees will be supervised by an agency leader.

Instead of commission-based income, they will earn a base salary ranging from $2,700 to $8,000 per month and quarterly performance-based bonuses, as well as receive Central Provident Fund contributions, annual leave and medical benefits.

The insurance company hopes to attract fresh graduates and mid-career switchers, as well as stay-at-home parents and women who want to return to the workforce.

Mr Chin Chung Wen, AIA Singapore's chief distribution officer, said the scheme aims to attract people who are keen on financial sales advisory roles but hesitate because of existing financial responsibilities they already have.

"We want them to feel empowered and confident to restart their professional lives. Creating a more conducive environment will also help address the tight labour market we are currently experiencing," he added.

In his Budget 2022 speech earlier this year, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said mid-career workers have valuable experience and, with some help, many can learn, adapt and do well in new jobs.

Mr Nabil Sazali, 27, is one such mid-career switcher. He worked as a primary screening officer at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for 21/2 years, clearing travel documents for travellers.

In 2020, he joined AIA Singapore as a financial services consultant.

"The learning curve has been steep," he admitted. "But... I am able to fully take charge (of my life) as a self-employed person and grow my income and skill set significantly within a short period of time."

Mr Nabil said he found fulfilment in positively impacting the lives of others.

"(I am) able to help people stay protected in their health and wealth, (so they can) live healthier, longer, better lives," he added.

"The new scheme will appeal to mid-career switchers who are keen to pursue a career in financial services but worry about having a stable income."