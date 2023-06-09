AI buzzwords and what they mean

Whether you are worried about being replaced by a machine, or just intrigued by the possibilities, here are some frequently used artificial intelligence (AI) buzzwords and what they actually mean.

Artificial intelligence

This broad term refers to the use of technology to model human intelligence. AI promises a world of personalised products and news feeds and services that are cheaper, faster and free from human error.

For example, factory managers or transport network operators could use it to make better use of their engineers’ time and spot component failures before they happen.

Computer scientist John McCarthy coined the term in the 1950s, but the field did not take off in earnest until this century, when technology giants such as Google, Meta and Microsoft combined vast computing power with deep pools of user data.

While AI can show human-like abilities in data processing or conversation, the machines do not yet “understand” what they are doing or saying. They are still relying essentially on algorithms.

Algorithms

An algorithm is a step-by-step process used to solve a problem. Take an input, apply some logic and you get an output. Humans have been using algorithms to solve problems for centuries.

Some financial analysts spend their careers building algorithms that are able to predict future events and help them to make money. Our world runs on these “traditional” algorithms, but recently there has been a shift towards “machine learning”, which builds on these ideas.

Machine learning

This is the process of feeding data into algorithms so they get more refined and sophisticated over time. It allows a computer to “learn” without necessarily having to be trained on the specifics of the job at hand.

Take the iPhone photo app. Initially, it does not know what you look like. But once you start tagging yourself as the face in photos taken across many years and in a variety of environments, the machine “learns” to recognise your face.

Natural language processing (NLP)

This is a branch of AI that helps computers to understand, process and generate speech and text the way a human would.

NLP relies on machine-learning algorithms to extract data from written text, translate languages, recognise handwritten words and discern meaning and context.

It is the underlying technology that powers virtual assistants such as Siri or Alexa and allows them to not only understand requests but also respond in natural language.

NLP can also gauge emotion in text, which is why if you tell Siri “I’m sad” it will suggest you call a friend or loved one.

Other everyday applications include email spam filtering, web search, spell checking and text prediction.

Chatbots

Known as chatterbots in the 1990s, these are products like ChatGPT that can hold advanced, human-like conversations with people about anything from historical trivia to lists of creative recipes using a watermelon.

An early example are the tools used by companies on their “Contact Us” pages as a first line of defence when a customer needs help.

These are relatively unsophisticated and limited in their conversational abilities, much like voice-activated virtual assistants. It is expected that chatbots will rapidly improve as a result of recent advances in AI.