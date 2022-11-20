Active funds should aim to beat inflation, not S&P 500

The new era of runaway inflation means it is time to stop measuring active investment managers’ performances against benchmarks like the S&P 500. That is the take from Mr Inigo Fraser Jenkins, one of the most famous quantitative analysts on Wall Street.

In a research paper published last week, he and his colleagues said that simply matching or beating a broad index likely does not deliver enough excess return to keep up with the inflation that has made covering living expenses harder by the day.

“For many investors, the ultimate benchmark they should care about is meeting ‘liabilities’ set in the real economy, such as meeting the cost of retirement,” noted Mr Fraser Jenkins, co-head of institutional solutions at AllianceBernstein.

“That means inflation should be the benchmark.”

Switching the yardstick would make life even more difficult for a cohort of professionals who have been struggling for years to beat indexes that own broad swathes of the market.

Though recent data suggests inflation may have peaked after topping 9 per cent, it still sits near levels not seen in decades.

And the United States Federal Reserve’s efforts to tamp it down have left almost every major financial asset lower for the year.

With the exception of commodities, all major assets – from stocks to Treasuries to corporate bonds – have seen inflation-adjusted losses exceeding 18 per cent this year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

At its worst levels of the year, hit in October, the S&P 500 was still 6 per cent above its prior peak set before the Covid-19 crisis.

When inflation is taken into account, however, all the post-pandemic gains were gone.

“It’s very hard in a period of rising inflation to look to exceed that CPI (consumer price index) performance,” said Ms Sandi Bragar, chief client officer at Aspiriant. “It’s not feeling good to do that comparison in 2022.”

The idea of using inflation as a yardstick for fund performance is part of a framework that Mr Fraser Jenkins presented to build a case for a revival of active management.

The analyst, who once called passive investing worse than Marxism, forecast that a return of the business cycle and volatile markets will erode the appeal of passive funds.

It is not that inflation is not a consideration at all for money managers. It is just that decades of low inflation, along with a friendly central bank, have fuelled an everything rally that makes performance erosion an afterthought.

Now, with price pressures raging, the issue of real return is again moving to the front of investors’ minds.

Changing up in 2022 would be unusually harsh for active managers, many of whom are delivering standout results when measured against traditional benchmarks.

Together, the group is on course for the best year since 2018, as 42 per cent of funds had topped their indexes through October, according to data compiled by the Bank of America.