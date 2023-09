Many young adults are living with their parents – and they’re not ashamed to say it.

Moving out and living on your own is often seen as a marker of adulthood. But dealt an onerous set of cards – including Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, decades-high inflation, soaring student debt levels and a shaky job market – young people today are increasingly staying put. What’s more, it is no longer seen as a sign of individual failure, a recent Bloomberg survey in the United States showed.