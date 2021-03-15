6 ways this investment-linked policy makes retirement planning a breeze

Did you know that only 1 in 4 Singaporeans have a retirement insurance plan, and 2 in 3 of retirees regret not planning earlier for retirement?
Instead of getting excited about their work-free years, some Singaporeans are feeling anxious about their retirement simply because they are not prepared for it. These are some of the findings – and insights drawn – from a retirement survey conducted by Manulife in January 2021.
According to Manulife’s Retirement Gap survey 2021, a quarter of the 1,000 respondents agree that their standard of living has declined after retirement, and about 1 in 2 Singaporean retirees wish they had invested in an insurance plan as preparation for their future.
Although personal savings and savings in the Central Provident Fund can cover some bills, having a retirement insurance plan may better support your desired lifestyle upon retirement.
For those who do not yet have an insurance plan, Manulife SmartRetire (II) is a whole-life, regular premium investment-linked policy that is customised to your goals and budget, in addition to providing an insurance protection for you right from the start of the plan.
From your chosen retirement age and budget, your plan is designed to help you achieve your retirement goals. The insurance aspect also protects you and your family in case of mishaps1.
Manulife SmartRetire (II) is designed to support you in your retirement plans, no matter your needs or which stage in life you may be. Whether you plan to retire as early as age 40, have a specific budget in mind, or worry that it is too late to start planning for old age, Manulife SmartRetire (II) is geared to help you get there.
Ready to start? Here are six reasons why Manulife SmartRetire (II) makes retirement planning a little less daunting.
It offers flexibility
Manulife SmartRetire (II) offers flexibility by letting you choose your ideal retirement age – between 40 and 70 years old – and plan your journey to the tee with professionally-managed funds based on your risk appetite.
You can also set your retirement goals based on your preferred premium payment option and the minimum investment period2. Premium payment starts from S$2003 per month, and the MIP starts from five years.
At any point during your policy term, you can withdraw or reinvest dividends paid out from your fund if you had chosen dividend-paying funds. Dividends can also be reinvested and drawn out at a later stage.
One of the most important segments of the workforce Manulife SmartRetire (II) was designed for would be freelancers, gig workers and sole proprietors. This is a growing segment in Singapore vulnerable to a compromised level of coverage and CPF savings enjoyed by full-time employees. This is where Manulife SmartRetire (II) comes in. It helps build towards one's retirement goal, while patching the protection gap for the policy owner.
You can start your investment journey at an early age
Manulife SmartRetire (II) allows you to kick-start your retirement planning from as early as the age of 18, thanks to its low investment threshold (which means a smaller sum of investment is required to kickstart your plan). Starting at a young age usually means you have a longer time to accumulate and enjoy a more favourable dollar cost averaging over a longer investment period.
It gives you control of your investments
With unlimited free fund switching, Manulife SmartRetire (II) gives you control over how your account value grows. This control allows you to grow its value depending on market performance and conditions.With access to the different funds offered under this plan, you can optimise your investment returns by switching your investments to another fund as and when you deem fit.
Manulife SmartRetire (II) has a curated list of funds run by accredited fund managers that fits different retirement planning needs and accommodates different levels of risk appetite. With your Financial Consultant on hand to provide you information on fund performances, the control of your account is in your hands to pick, mix and switch between funds anytime based on your risk appetite.
It covers protection for death, total and permanent disability
Besides the potential to grow your investments, you can rest assured that your retirement plan also covers4 protection for death, waiver of premium benefit on cancer (for the policy owner), and total and permanent disability.
Additionally, you can also purchase a Loss of Independence rider, which will pay a 50 per cent of your target monthly retirement income in the event you meet the LOI definition4 where you require help on Activities of Daily Living (ADL).
It refunds Cost of Insurance for no claims
For some policies, you will be charged the cost of insurance, even if you have no claims. However, Manulife SmartRetire (II) will refund the cost of insurance5 back into your policy if no claim has been made on your protection benefits. This amount can further boost your investment. The refunds will be in the form of additional fund units.
You can enjoy welcome and loyalty bonuses
Manulife SmartRetire (II) will pay out a welcome bonus6 from the start of your plan, as well as yearly loyalty bonuses during accumulation and retirement period to give your investment a boost. For a limited period of time, there is an additional welcome bonus of up to 25%, depending on your annual regular basic premium and your minimum investment period.
Whatever your age or stage in life, it’s never too early or too late to begin planning for your retirement and long-term goals. With Manulife SmartRetire (II), you can take control of your future and work towards living your desired lifestyle after retirement.
For more information, visit go.manulife.sg/smart_retire.
