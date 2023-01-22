4 possible HDB resale trends in 2023

Flats in non-mature estates have been gaining popularity and commanding higher prices in recent years. PHOTO: ST FILE

Christine Sun

Updated
52 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
The Housing Board resale market may be cooling after rising to new heights in 2022. Prices hit fresh highs in many locations, and housing demand was robust despite the record prices. The latest wave of property curbs seems effective in putting the brakes on the red-hot housing market as sales volume dipped and prices softened in the last quarter.

The HDB resale market may experience new challenges in 2023, with fewer flats obtaining the minimum occupation period (MOP) and interest rates likely holding firm. Nevertheless, opportunities abound, and this may be a window of opportunity for buyers.

