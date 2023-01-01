4 myths that stop some from enjoying CPF’s benefits

Singapore's national retirement scheme is rated by both foreign and local experts as one of the best in the world. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Tan Ooi Boon
Invest Editor
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Misconception and ignorance are blinding many people from being able to enjoy a decent and lifelong retirement income. That Singapore has an easy-to-join national retirement scheme will probably come as a surprise to such people given the harmful myths that swirl around the scheme.

Yes, we are talking about the Central Provident Fund (CPF) and its “lifelong income for the elderly” annuity. This retirement scheme is rated by both foreign and local experts as one of the best in the world, yet it remains a misunderstood financial product among many people.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top