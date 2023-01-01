4 myths that stop some from enjoying CPF’s benefits

Misconception and ignorance are blinding many people from being able to enjoy a decent and lifelong retirement income. That Singapore has an easy-to-join national retirement scheme will probably come as a surprise to such people given the harmful myths that swirl around the scheme.

Yes, we are talking about the Central Provident Fund (CPF) and its “lifelong income for the elderly” annuity. This retirement scheme is rated by both foreign and local experts as one of the best in the world, yet it remains a misunderstood financial product among many people.