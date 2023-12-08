4 investment tips from Charlie Munger to live by

Mr Charlie Munger, who worked with Mr Warren Buffett to build Berkshire Hathaway into a global investing powerhouse, died on Nov 28 at the age of 99. Among his many contributions, Mr Munger was a prolific armchair philosopher, whose speeches and interviews included hundreds – maybe thousands – of nuggets about how to invest and live well.

Blunt, witty and scholarly in his assessments, here’s my distillation of the Munger philosophy and how he lived by it. The overarching principles are mined from his remarks at Berkshire shareholder meetings and his classic 2007 commencement address to the USC Gould School of Law, which can be found here.