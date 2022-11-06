3 reasons why ex-employees should not take their employer’s data

Ex-employees should realise that it does not pay to take data from their employers when they leave. PHOTO: ST FILE
Tan Ooi Boon
Invest Editor
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Who owns what can be a simple issue in many workplaces where equipment and so on are easily defined, but as a local tech firm discovered, it can be horrendously complicated when it is something as intangible as software that could potentially be worth millions.

The company had developed a software that would make the calculation and transfer of money for various types of payments easier. The complications arose after some of its employees resigned and left with that software without the firm’s knowledge.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top