12,100 crypto tokens in zombie trading limbo

When it comes to putting a number on 2022's crypto swoon, the one cited most often is US$2 trillion (S$2.9 trillion), the amount of digital-asset market value that evaporated in the downdraft.

But here is a figure that captures the breadth of the bear market: 12,100.

That is the number of crypto tokens that have ceased trading in 2022, according to data provider Nomics. The tokens are not dead technically, but like zombies, not quite alive either.

Most blockchain projects are built around bespoke digital coins, which often function as user rewards and compensate developers for their work, giving them incentive to stay involved. During 2021's price run-up, thousands of crypto start-ups issued new tokens to support these projects, and bullish sentiment meant there was ample demand for the market to absorb the vast majority of them and still drive prices higher.

That all changed in 2022, as macroeconomic conditions put investors off risk assets and token prices nosedived. The implosion of the Terra blockchain, as well as the collapse of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto firms like Celsius Network caused a further sell-off and cooled venture capital funding.

The biggest tokens, like Bitcoin and Ether, suffered major declines before eventually finding support. But for many coins backing fledgling, riskier and sometimes sketchier endeavours, the downturn has delivered the equivalent of a knockout blow.

Nomics found that over 12,100 tokens - more than twice as many as in all prior years combined - have become "zombies" this year, defined as tokens that have not traded for a month.

"During the bull market of 2021, there was plenty of money, attention, and liquidity for new and existing projects," said Mr Jacob Joseph, a research analyst at researcher CryptoCompare.

"However, in the ongoing bear market, even good projects with utility will struggle to sustain their operations as they lose access to capital and funding."

In 2018, a total of 136 tokens turned into zombies, while 766 coins earned that designation in 2019, far below this year's level.

It is difficult to know the scope or seriousness of the projects affected this time around, though a decent chunk are likely memes, short-term leveraged assets, or small personal projects done for fun, according to Mr Nick Gauthier, a co-founder at Nomics.

Many, such as a project called BoomSpace which purported to work on blockchain gaming, no longer have a live website. Elonmoon, a token for a game related to moon exploration, has a warning on tracker CoinMarketCap: "We have received multiple reports that some holders cannot sell their tokens. Please exercise caution and do your own due diligence!"

Even among active coins, trading can be thin. Of the more than 64,400 assets Nomics tracks, only about 13,800 had trading volume in a recent 24-hour period last week, Mr Gauthier said. And there are myriad coins that are not quite zombies yet but nearly so, and trading at a fraction of a cent - Terra Classic is one example - perhaps even offering those with a taste for adventure a chance at gains.