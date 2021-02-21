11 tips on how to work better with your boss

(NYTIMES) - Managing your relationship with your bosses can be as important as tackling your task list. Tuning in to their preferences, communicating skilfully and earning their trust with stellar work can improve your chances at recognition, raises and promotions.

This mindset, known as managing up, is part of your job, said Mr Gorick Ng, a career coach for Harvard students and the author of the coming book The Unspoken Rules: Secrets To Starting Your Career Off Right. Here are some work habits that can foster positive relationships up the chain.