$100 billion lost to ‘pig-butchering’ scams globally

Pig butchering often starts with what appears to be a wrong-number text message. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Pig-butchering scammers who use love and investment ploys to dupe victims around the world have likely stolen more than US$75 billion (S$100 billion), far more than previously estimated, according to a new study.

Professor John Griffin, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin, and graduate student Kevin Mei gathered crypto addresses from more than 4,000 victims of the fraud, which has exploded in popularity since the pandemic. With blockchain tracing tools, they tracked the flow of funds from victims to scammers, who are largely based in South-east Asia. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top