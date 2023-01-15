10 part-time jobs that won’t lose their shine

With pay raises set to disappoint and almost 40 per cent of people around the world resolving to save more in 2023, some are looking for new ways to generate extra income with a side hustle.

Even as the job market remains strong worldwide, so does inflation, leading some to seek more money. While United States Labour Department data shows that wages rose 4.6 per cent in December compared with a year earlier, that still lags inflation, which rose 7.1 per cent in November from the previous year. US labour force participation ticked up in December and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 per cent, a five-decade low.