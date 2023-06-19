Invest Talk Podcast: The markets have done reasonably well during the first half. What is the outlook for the rest of the year?

Vasu Menon (pictured on screen), executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank, and ST's associate editor Ven Sreenivasan in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.

In this episode, Ven discusses with Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank, the investment outlook for the second half of 2023 and beyond, and how investors can navigate the current uncertainties and turbulent markets.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:34 Markets have done quite nicely during the first half despite anxieties over interest rates, inflation and a potential recession. Why?

3:12 Looking ahead into the second half of this year where are leading economies and markets headed?

4:49 How do geopolitical concerns and issues feed into the market?

6:19 With the issue of the debt ceiling out of the way, can investors now turn positive on the outlook and start investing with greater confidence?

10:12 What are the key investment themes, going into the second half?

14:11 Could markets surprise all of us and stage a strong rebound in the next 12 to 18 months?

Produced by: Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST’s Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/ioWR 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Ven Sreenivasan’s articles: https://str.sg/wuQe

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top