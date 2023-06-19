Invest Talk Podcast: The markets have done reasonably well during the first half. What is the outlook for the rest of the year?

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, Ven discusses with Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank, the investment outlook for the second half of 2023 and beyond, and how investors can navigate the current uncertainties and turbulent markets.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:34 Markets have done quite nicely during the first half despite anxieties over interest rates, inflation and a potential recession. Why?
3:12 Looking ahead into the second half of this year where are leading economies and markets headed?
4:49 How do geopolitical concerns and issues feed into the market?
6:19 With the issue of the debt ceiling out of the way, can investors now turn positive on the outlook and start investing with greater confidence?
10:12 What are the key investment themes, going into the second half?
14:11 Could markets surprise all of us and stage a strong rebound in the next 12 to 18 months?
Produced by: Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow ST’s Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/ioWR
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Ven Sreenivasan’s articles: https://str.sg/wuQe
Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.