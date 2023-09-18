Invest Talk Podcast: Singapore stocks underperforming but still offer good dividend yields

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors and senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, Ven discusses with Ms Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research, on what is the outlook for the Singapore market.
The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have cut growth forecasts. Interest rates remain high. What is the impact on Singapore?
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:55 Current credit crisis in China: Contagion risk in the region, market confidence low
2:30 Why are Singapore stocks underperforming? How high is the dividend yield though?
5:18 Sustainability and artificial intelligence as investment themes: Can Singapore play a significant part in this area?
7:00 What other core sectors can balance and stabilise your portfolio?
Produced by: Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
---
---
