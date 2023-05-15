Invest Talk Podcast: Building in more certainty in your retirement planning

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST’s business correspondents and editors.
Host Lee Su Shyan - associate editor and senior columnist at The Straits Times - offers you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
Today, she hears from her guest Elijah Lee, Senior Financial Services Manager at Phillip Capital on how to build in more certainty in retirement planning despite increasingly uncertain times.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:40 Evaluate the cashflows you will receive during retirement
3:15 Essential spending and what’s a retirement “pay-cheque”
5:19 What else can you consider if CPF Life payouts are insufficient?
7:25 Discretionary spending and the concept of a retirement “play-cheque”
9:10 Is it too early or too late to start? When is the best time to start thinking of investing for retirement?
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
