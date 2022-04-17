Seeking opportunity amid volatility

Q: I am slowly exiting the Singapore stock market as there is little action. I am interested in the Hong Kong stock market, but the shares there are volatile. What are your views?

This is an oft-discussed issue that boils down to a lower volatility versus higher returns debate. What makes this a more interesting proposition now is that the Hong Kong market is trading at lows due to its large proportion of Chinese stocks while the Singapore market has been pretty much on a roll, thus turning the traditional debate on its head.