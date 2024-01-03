Internships, training and lighter kettles: How 3 enterprises support inclusive employment

SINGAPORE – Growing up was no bed of roses for entrepreneur Anders Tan, co-founder of Inclus, a business that offers coaching and app-based support, especially for youth with special needs.

He and his siblings had to fend for themselves on their education journey as their parents were busy working and did not have time to guide them. His cousin, however, stepped in to steer them onto the right track.

Inspired by what she had done for them, Mr Tan also wanted to make a similar impact on other people’s lives.

He joined forces with friends Shaun Tan, who wants to create an environment for individuals to unlock their potential, and Arudra Vangal, who faced various challenges due to his high-functioning autism. One thing led to another and they founded Inclus, which empowers people with disabilities through gainful employment.

Inclus helps employers implement a culture that supports inclusive employment through initiatives such as school internships or recruitment for full-time employment or contract work.

Its signature programme helps to secure internships and open employment opportunities for students and graduates with special educational needs from institutes of higher learning. Since 2019, more than 1,000 people with disabilities have been trained.

“Our goal is to always foster both economic and individual development, leading to improved well-being for students as well as the workforce,” said Mr Anders Tan.

Inclus uses a mobile app which allows life skills coaches to keep in touch with candidates and offer them real-time support and assistance to make their move into the workforce easier.

Inclus is looking to expand its support activities by working more closely with special education schools. In the long term, it has ambitions to grow beyond Singapore to countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam “to ensure equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities across borders”, added Mr Tan.

The firm’s work earned it a place among 25 projects within the Asia-Pacific region recognised for steward leadership excellence.

These projects were chosen by the Stewardship Asia Centre (SAC), in conjunction with graduate business school Insead’s Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, advisory firm WTW and The Straits Times.

The annual listing – SL25 – for 2023 was released in November 2023, with companies and social enterprises lauded for projects that have made a significant impact on stakeholders, society and the environment.

SAC noted that these organisations had demonstrated actions to drive profitable growth by addressing the social and environmental challenges that threaten humanity, and the impact of their projects was felt in 14 countries.