Interest rates on T-bills and Singapore Savings Bonds back on an uptrend: Should you consider them?

SINGAPORE - The interest rates on risk-free government securities such as Treasury bills (T-bills) and Singapore Savings Bonds are on an uptrend after falling earlier in the year.

The yields on six-month T-bills rose in the most recent two auctions on March 2 and on Feb 16.

At the latest auction, successful applicants for the T-bills get a yield of 3.98 per cent, an increase of 0.05 percentage points from the Feb 16 auction. The previous Feb 2 auction yielded a return of 3.93 per cent.

The April issue of the Singapore Savings Bonds is also promising a higher interest rate of 3.15 per cent if held for 10 years, and 3.01 per cent if held for a year.

This marks the first time in 2023 that the returns on Singapore Savings Bonds are up, after interest rates on this government security fell below 3 per cent in the February and March issues.

T-bills and Singapore Savings Bonds are different instruments and an investor may want to consider which one is more suitable.

1. Early redemption

T-bills may have a shorter time to maturity, either six months or a year, but they are not as liquid as Singapore Saving Bonds, which can be held for up to 10 years.

An investor has to wait for T-bills to mature to get back the full amount.

If an early exit is sought, T-bills can be sold in the secondary market, at one of the branches of the three local banks DBS, OCBC and UOB. But this may not return the full amount invested.

Singapore Saving Bonds can be redeemed any time without penalty, returning the full amount plus any interest earned.

2. Singapore Saving Bonds or savings account?

Banks here have flagship savings accounts, such as the UOB One, the OCBC 360 and the DBS Multiplier. These offer relatively higher interest rates if conditions, such as salary crediting or minimum card spends, are fulfilled.

The savings can be withdrawn anytime, as long as a minimum balance is maintained in the account.

UOB this week raised the interest rates on its Stash savings account, a no-frills account that does not require any condition to earn higher rates. The catch is that an individual will need to maintain more than $10,000 with the bank before earning the higher interest of between 2 and 5 per cent.