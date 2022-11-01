Interest rate for December’s Singapore Savings Bonds hits record high

SINGAPORE - The December tranche of Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs), which opened on Tuesday, is offering an all-time high interest rate, according to data by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The first-year interest rate starts at 3.26 per cent and the rates increase every year, in line with the aim of SSBs to be a long-term savings instrument, which yields higher returns the longer an individual saves.

If the December SSBs are held for 10 years to maturity, the average return is 3.47 per cent.

Quick calculations show that an individual who is allotted $10,000 worth of December’s SSBs will earn $326 if he decides to redeem his savings bonds a year later. If he holds the bonds for 10 years to maturity, he earns $3,486.

The returns for December’s tranche of SSBs surpasses November’s issue, which had a first-year interest rate of 3.08 per cent and a 10-year average rate of 3.21 per cent.

In view of its growing popularity, the Government has also upped the amount of SSBs on offer in December by $100 million to a total of $1 billion.

The November tranche was 2.4 times subscribed and the cut-off level was $10,000 – the second lowest since $9,000 in August.

The cut-off level gives an indication of the amount worth of savings bonds each individual is allotted.

If an individual applied for savings bonds equal to or less than the cut-off amount, he will get the full amount he applied for.

If he applied for more than the cut-off amount, he will either get the cut-off amount or $500 more than the cut-off amount.

SSBs are issued over a 10-year tenor but investors can redeem the bonds in any given month with no penalty for exiting early. They will get back their principal amount plus pro-rated interest upon redemption.

Applications for the December tranche begin at 6pm on Nov 1, and the closing date is 9pm on Nov 25.

The SSBs will be allotted on Nov 28 after 3pm, and all successful applications will get their SSBs on Dec 1.