Intel upbeat on rebound in PC market as manufacturing gains momentum

BENGALURU – Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, optimistic about a healthy rebound in the personal computer market as it readies new chips to handle artificial intelligence on laptops.

The company has also secured three customers for its chip contract manufacturing business, with chief executive Pat Gelsinger telling Reuters he expects to close a deal for a fourth customer before the year’s end.

Intel shares rose as much as 8 per cent after the closing bell.

PC sales and manufacturing contracts are increasing after a post-pandemic slump that pushed Intel’s margins to their lowest in a decade.

While the company still faces a stiff challenge in its data centre business from Nvidia, other challenges have seemed to ease.

The decline in global PC shipments narrowed to 7 per cent in the third quarter after double-digit percentage dips earlier in 2023, and the market is set to return to growth during the highly anticipated holiday season, analysts at research firm Canalys said.

The company forecast adjusted current quarter revenue of about US$14.6 billion (S$20 billion) to US$15.6 billion, compared with an estimate of US$14.35 billion, according to LSEG data.

Intel expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of about 44 US cents, above analysts’ estimate of 32 US cents.

Heavy manufacturing investments to support Mr Gelsinger’s turnaround plans have taken a toll on the company’s gross margin, which shrank to the mid-30s in the second quarter from more than 60 per cent in 2020.

The adjusted gross margin came to 45.8 per cent in the third quarter, compared with estimates of 42.7 per cent according to LSEG data.

Mr Gelsinger said that Intel has a fourth foundry customer for its advanced manufacturing process called “18A”, which it plans to offer customers out of its Intel Foundry Services business.

“We now have three committed customers on 18A, and we expect that we will successfully conclude at least one more this quarter,” Mr Gelsinger said.

He declined to say how many chips Intel will manufacture for those companies, but said the first has pre-paid and is “a very significant customer”.

“The next two are very meaningful, not as large as the first one,” Mr Gelsinger added. “But now we have engagements with essentially the who’s who of foundry customers.”

Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan said that with new customers lined up, Intel is positioned to become “a credible leading-edge foundry supplier to the top fabless companies”.