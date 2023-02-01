Intel slashes CEO’s pay by 25% as part of companywide cuts

SAN FRANCISCO - Intel said on Tuesday that it had made broad cuts to employee and executive pay, a week after the company issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast driven by a loss of market share to rivals and a PC market downturn.

The reductions will range from 5 per cent of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25 per cent for chief executive Pat Gelsinger, while the company’s hourly workforce’s pay will not be cut, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to speak publicly.

Intel spokesman Addy Burr said in a statement that the “changes are designed to impact our executive population more significantly and will help support the investments and overall workforce”.

Intel last week said its profit margins were plunging as the PC market cools after several years of growth during the pandemic.

Mr Gelsinger also conceded that Intel has “stumbled” and lost market share to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices, which on Tuesday reported quarterly sales that were above Wall Street’s expectations.

Intel is not the only big company trimming executive pay. Apple, one of the few tech giants to forgo major layoffs, is cutting the pay of CEO Tim Cook by more than 40 per cent to US$49 million (S$64 million) for 2023. Some high-profile finance companies have made similar moves, with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon seeing his 2022 compensation slashed by about 30 per cent to US$25 million.

The person familiar with Intel‘s pay cuts said that in addition to 5 per cent decreases for mid-level employees, vice-president level employees will see 10 per cent reductions and the company’s top executives other than the CEO will get 15 per cent cuts.

The company has also lowered its 401(k) matching programme from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent and suspended merit raises and quarterly performance bonuses, the person said. The 401(k) is the United States’ retirement savings plan.

Annual performance bonuses based Intel‘s overall financial performance will remain, but those bonuses have been smaller in recent years as the company has lost ground to rivals, the person added. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG