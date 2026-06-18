Intel shares soar after Trump says it struck Apple chip deal

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Apple has held exploratory discussions about using Intel and Samsung Electronics to produce the main processors for its devices in the US.

Intel’s stock surged on June 18 after US President Donald Trump said the chipmaker will work alongside Apple to design and produce semiconductors domestically.

Trump did not elaborate on that tie-up, which he mentioned after championing Nvidia and Elon Musk’s Terafab chipmaking ambitions in a Truth Social post. The iPhone maker has held exploratory discussions about using Intel and Samsung Electronics to produce the main processors for its devices in the US.

“I decided to help Intel because we need to design and build our Chips right here in America,” Trump posted. “Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build its Chips in America.”

Shares of Intel jumped as much as 12 per cent to a record of US$135.13 (S$174) after trading got under way in New York. Apple’s stock rose as much as 1.5 per cent.

For Intel, finding external customers for chip production is a key piece of a comeback plan under chief executive officer Lip-Bu Tan. The company remains in the early stages of trying to line up clients for its so-called foundry business after past false starts.

Landing Apple as a customer would represent a massive win for Tan and potentially help attract additional new business.

Intel declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Intel struck an unconventional deal with Trump in 2025 that turned the US government into Intel’s biggest investor. Under that agreement, Intel sold a stake worth nearly 10 per cent in exchange for state support. BLOOMBERG