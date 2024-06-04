Intel battles AMD with new data centre chips

TAIPEI - Intel launched its next generation Xeon server processors on June 4 in a bid to regain data centre market share, and revealed that its Gaudi 3 artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator chips will be priced much lower than its rivals’ products.

The sixth-generation Xeon chips are crucial for Intel, which has been steadily losing data centre market share to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Intel’s share of the data centre market for x86 chips has declined 5.6 percentage points over the past year to 76.4 per cent, with AMD now holding 23.6 per cent, according to data from Mercury Research.

Stumbles in Intel’s manufacturing process have allowed AMD to take business, as the latter uses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to fabricate its chips.

The Xeon 6 server processors come in two main flavours, a larger, more powerful version, and an “efficiency” model that Intel pitched as a replacement for older-generation chips.

To achieve the same level of computing power as its second-generation chips, they will now require about 67 per cent fewer server racks with the efficiency model, which is designed to serve media, websites and perform database calculations.

“Simply put, performance up, power down,” Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger said at the Computex trade fair in Taipei, where he gave a presentation.

The more powerful performance model is designed to run the computations necessary to generate responses from complex AI models and other tasks that need the increased horsepower.

The “efficiency” Xeon chip is available from June 4, with the “performance” model arriving in the third quarter. Intel plans to launch additional variations next year. The sixth-generation chip was delayed a year because the company wanted to use a different manufacturing process.

On a briefing call with reporters, Intel said a Gaudi 3 accelerator kit, which includes eight of the AI chips, sells for about US$125,000 (S$168,000), and the earlier-generation Gaudi 2 has a list price of US$65,000.

Speaking in Taipei, Mr Gelsinger said the prices looked “pretty compelling”, especially compared with competitors.

“In other words, it crushes the competition.”