India’s big information technology companies have had a mixed year. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the biggest of the bunch, are up some 6.4 per cent over the past 12 months. Infosys, the second biggest, is down 11 per cent. As for No. 3 HCLTech, the shares are up by almost 22 per cent from a year ago.

How does HCLTech do so well?