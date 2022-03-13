Innovation programme helps SMEs profit while helping to sustain the planet

When Mr Alex Tham, 48, started his cleaning and sanitation company Trust Cleanz Initiative in 2011, he was confronted with a critical factor: How much electricity and water his business used – and its impact on clients’ utility bills

“We recognised the pitfalls associated (with its over-dependence on utilities) and sought to ensure minimal wastage, from both a financial and environmental standpoint, moving forward,” says Mr Tham, the company’s founder and director.

Today, with the world gripped by soaring oil prices and threats to water security, his decision to find innovative ways to cut back on its overuse is ever more critical.

Since September 2021, soaring energy prices – driven by increased global demand, cold weather-related production outages and disruptions to Singapore's piped natural gas supply from Indonesia – have left consumers and businesses reeling.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is likely to heighten fears of more disruption and uncertainty.

“With the sanctions being imposed on Russia by various countries and the disruption to supplies, global prices of energy and other products are set to rise in the coming weeks,” said Mr Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry, during the Budget debate in Parliament.

Trust Cleanz had already switched to using machines that are more energy efficient. “We also train our staff to be more conscious and aware of water and energy usage,” says Mr Tham.

How else can Mr Tham ensure that his staff are equipped with the right tools and solutions to perform their work in a more sustainable manner? “While we were aware of the need to go green, we were unsure of how to get started,” he admits.

The solution: The Sustainability Innovation Programme (SIP) – a five-week programme designed by UOB's innovation accelerator, The FinLab, that helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) transform their companies into sustainable businesses.