InnoTek shaping up as electronics industry star

Firm's move into electric vehicles and parts assembly puts it in strong growth position

Mr Neal Chandaria sees auto accounting for half of InnoTek's business in five years, especially as demand for EVs takes off. BUSINESS TIMES FILE PHOTO
Three decades ago, a struggling company called Venture Manufacturing was revived by the injection of two companies controlled by the Chandaria family.

The low-profile Chandarias encouraged Mr Wong Ngit Liong to run Venture, which went on to become a successful electronics contract manufacturer with a market capitalisation of $5.9 billion now.

