InnoTek shaping up as electronics industry star
Firm's move into electric vehicles and parts assembly puts it in strong growth position
Three decades ago, a struggling company called Venture Manufacturing was revived by the injection of two companies controlled by the Chandaria family.
The low-profile Chandarias encouraged Mr Wong Ngit Liong to run Venture, which went on to become a successful electronics contract manufacturer with a market capitalisation of $5.9 billion now.