In Good Company

SolarWinds CEO on a crisis he didn't duck

Loyal customers and a new platform could help firm live down a terrifying malware attack

Looking back on the malware that infiltrated the Orion platform, SolarWinds president and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna, 54, says the massive hack was the price the company paid for being ubiquitous. Emerging from the setback, his firm is journeying towards a higher level of relevance to the industry. PHOTO: SOLARWINDS
If 2021 had been a normal year for him, Mr Sudhakar Ramakrishna would have spent it basking in global attention as one more engineer with roots in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh who has made it to the pinnacles of the tech industry, joining the ranks of Microsoft's Satya Nadella and IBM's Arvind Krishna.

Instead, the 54-year-old president and chief executive officer of SolarWinds has spent the year convincing customers, employees - and shareholders - to stay with the Austin, Texas-based firm that sells IT infrastructure monitoring and management software to top global companies, as well as some of the most secretive arms of the US government.

