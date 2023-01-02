Inflation, China reopening and US recession to define S’pore’s economic growth in 2023

SINGAPORE – Following a multitude of crises and shocking events in 2022, there is growing consensus that, in terms of the economy, things will get better from now on.

Economists in Singapore, as well as worldwide, are in agreement that as economic growth slows to a near halt in 2023, inflation will continue to retreat, the United States – the world’s largest economy – will avoid a deep and prolonged recession, and a lockdown-free China will bolster the economies of its trade partners from Asia to Europe.

Of course, the global economy went through a lot in 2022 without causing the financial markets to freeze the way they did back in 2008.

Recovery from Covid-19-induced recession was hobbled by surging inflation, supply chain disruptions, a war in Europe, a worsening geopolitical conflict between the world’s two largest economies, and a retreat in global demand for goods, stifling exports from Asia.

Ironically, this ubiquity of white swans – risks visible on the horizon – is boosting confidence that investors and policymakers are now better prepared to manage any crisis that might arise this coming year.

Most of Singapore’s economic growth comes from exports, and the bulk of its inflation from imports. Hence, the Republic’s economy can be used to benchmark how complacent global markets are to the still-emerging risks to the growth and inflation dynamics.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry is forecasting for 2023 a gross domestic product growth of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. The wide range of this prediction shows how limited the upside potential is. The downside is, however, much closer to a slump into recession.

Meanwhile, headline inflation – which includes all items – will continue to rise from an average of around 6 per cent in 2022 to as high as 6.5 per cent in 2023, taking into account the goods and services tax increase in January, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

This shows how unrelenting inflation is despite the growth slowdown observed in the second half of the year.

Mr Euben Paracuelles, senior economist at Japanese investment bank Nomura, said: “After seeing the strongest recovery in the region from the pandemic, Singapore’s very open economy will likely be one of the worst-hit by a global growth downturn.

“Despite a significant growth slowdown, underlying inflation pressures may persist.”

Nomura expects Singapore’s GDP growth in 2023 to be 1.4 per cent, with headline inflation at 4.6 per cent.

But most investment banks worldwide expect a shallow recession in the US and Europe – which will turn the tide on inflation in the first half of 2023 – and then a steady recovery through the second half of the year, which, combined with China’s reopening, will boost Asia’s economic fundamentals.

Such optimism at the end of the year, however, can lead to major disappointments in the new year. There are already enough red flags to douse the cheer.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva said earlier in December that the chance of global growth falling below 2 per cent in 2023 was increasing due to uncertainty around the war in Ukraine and simultaneous slowdowns in the world’s largest economies, including China.