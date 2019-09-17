Industry-wide effort to boost leadership and digital skills for biomedical sciences PMETs

SINGAPORE - Professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in the biomedical sciences industry can look forward to new opportunities to grow their digital and leadership skills, through an initiative launched on Tuesday (Sept 17).

The Biomedical Sciences Training Community has been set up by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Chemical Industries Employees' Union (CIEU) with the aim of building a community of learners. It is the first such effort for an industry.

One key programme under the initiative is Project Zodiac, a leadership training workshop to help middle and senior managers develop self-awareness and adaptive skills like effective communication, problem solving and resilience.

It comprises a two-day retreat and three half-day workshops, as well as a 60-day period for them to implement what they learnt through a project at work.

About 100 mid-management employees from 14 companies have taken part in the programme since it started in March this year, and another 100 will likely attend by the end of this year.

Singapore's biomedical sciences industry - which consists of pharmaceuticals and medical technology - employs over 22,000 people and includes eight of the top 10 pharmaceutical and biologics companies in the world, said NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng at an industry event on Tuesday.

Technology adoption by companies is high and more advanced than in most other industries, so workers need to adapt to Industry 4.0 technologies, he said.

"Having the strategy to match Worker 4.0 with Industry 4.0 is key to meeting the demand for skilled manpower in both technical and management positions," he said.

Mr Ng was speaking to about 160 people at the inaugural Biomedical Sciences Symposium about training workers for the industry, held as the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability in Jurong East.

Besides improving their leadership skills, biomedical sciences workers can also attend bite-sized courses on Industry 4.0 in line with the NTUC's advanced manufacturing framework. These courses will be run by the Nanyang Technological University and Republic Polytechnic. Workers can also learn about digitalisation and industry topics such as microbiology laboratory safety and stem cell technologies, through NTUC's mobile learning app U Leap.

So far, close to 1,500 PMETs have already gone through programmes under the three areas of leadership, Industry 4.0 and digitalisation, and NTUC and CIEU aim to train another 1,500 by next year. The unions and Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) will encourage companies to send their workers for the courses, said e2i.

Mr Ng said he hopes the new training community can also be a catalyst for employers to consider forming company training committees with the unions to identify skills workers need for company transformation and implement training for them.

"When the industry wins, and you aggregate this across other industries, the economy wins. When the Singapore economy wins, when we have good governance in Singapore, the ordinary workers, ordinary Singaporeans win," he said.