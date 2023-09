JAKARTA – A courier company built by a Chinese expatriate formerly working in the Indonesian capital and his then boss is gearing up to raise funds of up to US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) by listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2023, but it may face a regulatory challenge.

J&T Express was founded in 2015 by former Chinese corporate executive Jet Lee, who was the Indonesia head of Chinese electronics maker Oppo, and his boss Tony Chen, founder and chief executive of Oppo.