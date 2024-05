SINGAPORE – Indonesia’s Chandra Asri Group is confident that its deal with global oil giant Shell to buy its refining complex in Singapore will be an accretive move, citing operational synergies and a growing demand for fuels and petrochemicals in the region.

“We firmly believe that South-east Asia is a high-growth region requiring an affordable supply of energy and chemicals,” Mr Suryandi, human resources and corporate affairs director of the group, told The Straits Times.