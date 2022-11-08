Indonesia, US in talks to refloat supertanker grounded near gas pipeline supplying S’pore

SINGAPORE - Indonesian authorities are in discussions with the US government about operations to refloat an ageing supertanker that ran aground in Indonesian waters, according to industry sources familiar with the matter.

The 21-year-old tanker, carrying close to 2 million barrels of oil, has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury for being linked to an international oil smuggling network that facilitated oil trades to fund Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

A source familiar with the matter noted that it is no longer being overseen by local port officials based out of Karimun.

“The matter has now been transferred to the Indonesian navy, who are engaging with the US to come up with a plan of action to refloat the tanker,” the source said.

A second source told The Straits Times: “The Indonesian side is not equipped to carry out this operation on their own, they just don’t have the expertise to do so. Besides, now that there are sanctions on the vessel, they are approaching with caution.”

The source added that there are talks for a US firm to be appointed for this particular operation.

The source noted that extended delays to refloat the ship and pump out the oil from the grounded tanker could put the ship under even more stress.

The Straits Times understands that Singapore Salvage Engineers - the Singapore firm initially engaged to assist with the operations to refloat the tanker - has since pulled out because of concerns over the vessel being under sanctions.

Although the company declined to comment when contacted by ST, it is understood that the firm had completed phase one of the operation, which involved a site survey of where the tanker had run aground.

The US Treasury has yet to respond to queries from ST about how they intend to deal with the grounded, sanctioned tanker.

On Monday, Reuters reported Rear Admiral Arsyad Abdullah of the Indonesian navy saying that refloating the tanker could take up to a month. He added that an operation was underway to free the ship.

Despite repeated attempts over the past week, ST has been unable to contact maritime and port officials overseeing this incident in Karimun.

Young Yong, the supertanker that ran aground near a critical gas pipeline that supplies gas to Singapore, was linked to Ukrainian national Viktor Sergiyovich Artemov.