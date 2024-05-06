Indonesia’s Q1 GDP growth beats forecasts, highest in three quarters

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.11 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the highest in three quarters and slightly faster than expected, bolstered by spending for the country’s general election, data from the statistics bureau showed on May 6.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected Indonesia to post annual growth of 5 per cent in the January-March period. Annual growth in the fourth quarter was 5.04 per cent.

South-east Asia’s largest economy has taken a hit from declining commodity exports in the past year. The resource-rich country is the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal, palm oil and nickel, among other commodities.

But in the January-March quarter, campaign expenditure for the Feb 14 election and higher household spending during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which started in March, bolstered economic activity.

Government spending jumped nearly 20 per cent annually in the first quarter, versus a growth rate of just 2.81 per cent in the previous three months.

Household spending grew 4.91 per cent on a yearly basis, compared to a 4.47 per cent expansion in the previous quarter. Household consumption makes up over half of Indonesia’s GDP.

Investment growth, however, slipped to 3.79 per cent in January-March, from 5.02 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The first-quarter growth rate was slower than the government’s forecast of 5.17 per cent. For 2024, the government is targeting growth of 5.2 per cent, up from 5.05 per cent last year. REUTERS